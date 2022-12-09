Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Stratasys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 18.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $720.73 million, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

