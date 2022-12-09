Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $302.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.56 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

