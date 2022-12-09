Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 75,637 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Zuora by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zuora by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,987,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after buying an additional 449,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,466,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $784.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $111,283.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,069.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

