Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

VREX opened at $20.27 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

