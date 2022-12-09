Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,791 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 568,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 215.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 303,121 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after buying an additional 180,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

