Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 784,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

YY stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YY. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

