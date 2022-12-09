Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,285 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SP Plus by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SP. Barrington Research upped their price target on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of SP opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $173,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

