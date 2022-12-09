Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,512 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,687,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after acquiring an additional 320,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,162,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32.

