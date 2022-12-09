Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,650 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 81.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $85.73.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

