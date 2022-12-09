Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,949 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth $5,946,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $4,958,000.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $47.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

