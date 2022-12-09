Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,214 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Argan by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Argan by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Argan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $476.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.60. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.11 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Argan Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

