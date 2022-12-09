Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,752 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

EQBK opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $575.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.44 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $647,486.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,812.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $647,486.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,812.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $41,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,148.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,430 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.