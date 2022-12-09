Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,153 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moelis & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:MC opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.38. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.