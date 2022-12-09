Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 6,174 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 406,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CPF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

CPF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.11. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, COO Arnold D. Martines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,526.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

