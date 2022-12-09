Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,288 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 227.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MSBI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $603.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 26.21%. Research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $125,296 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.