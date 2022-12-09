Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,334 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $205,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $13.33 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

