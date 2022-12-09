Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,455 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Shares of HCSG opened at $13.07 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $968.33 million, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.52%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

