FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,289,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 598,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

FCEL opened at $3.24 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

