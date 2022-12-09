Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.56

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and traded as high as $64.50. Givaudan shares last traded at $64.18, with a volume of 56,678 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,180.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

