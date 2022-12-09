Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $23,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $45.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.