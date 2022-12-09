Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $23,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

MLPX opened at $40.66 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05.

