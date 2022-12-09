Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 616,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $22,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
Global X MLP ETF Price Performance
MLPA stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97.
