Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

GMED opened at $71.67 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

