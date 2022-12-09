Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 903,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,501 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,337 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gogo by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 134,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOGO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of GOGO opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.24. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

