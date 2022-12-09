Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 903,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,501 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Gogo stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

