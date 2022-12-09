GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Up 6.5%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.98. Approximately 127,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 679,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

GoGold Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$568.10 million and a PE ratio of -320.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.40.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

