GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Buys $1,089,240.18 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 83,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $1,089,240.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,988,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,929,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GoHealth Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $14.13 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $310.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

GoHealth Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 121.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 213.3% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.