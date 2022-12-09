GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Buys $1,089,240.18 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 83,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $1,089,240.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,988,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,929,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
GoHealth Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $14.13 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $310.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
Institutional Trading of GoHealth
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.