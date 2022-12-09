Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) traded down 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.61. 283,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 179,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.02.

Goodfood Market Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

