GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after buying an additional 1,824,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,955,000 after acquiring an additional 133,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.