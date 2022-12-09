Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

