Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $298.08

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 298.08 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.66), with a volume of 896058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309.30 ($3.77).

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.85) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.23) to GBX 585 ($7.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 369.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.66.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Simon Henry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £41,500 ($50,603.58).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

