Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

