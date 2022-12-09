Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 77,853 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $5,600,229.60.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,132,088.65.

On Friday, November 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,289,039.50.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.58. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

