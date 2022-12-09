Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 77,853 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $5,600,229.60.
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,132,088.65.
- On Friday, November 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,289,039.50.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56.
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.58. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
