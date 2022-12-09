Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after buying an additional 529,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after buying an additional 90,484 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 733,109 shares of company stock worth $43,140,207 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $59.84 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

