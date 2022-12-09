HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

