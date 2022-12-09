HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 726,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $15,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HealthStream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 20.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 20.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $767.38 million, a PE ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

