HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $767.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

