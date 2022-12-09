Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Heartland Express were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. CWM LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

