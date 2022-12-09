Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Herc were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

Herc Stock Performance

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $593,851.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares in the company, valued at $526,657,077.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,941,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,657,077.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,129 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.