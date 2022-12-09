Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $23,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hexcel by 27.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hexcel by 30.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after buying an additional 231,878 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 101,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $58.03 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.