HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Michael L. Hollis Buys 30,000 Shares

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) President Michael L. Hollis acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $659,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 322,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,100,329.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.68. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.