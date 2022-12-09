HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General Purchases 136,033 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 136,033 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $1,694,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,074,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 136,033 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $1,782,032.30.

On Friday, December 2nd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 53,125 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $681,593.75.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 131,770 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $1,640,536.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 350,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $4,154,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,312,944.22.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $1,218,297.78.

On Monday, November 21st, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $1,151,164.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $3,888,000.00.

NYSE HRT opened at $12.21 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,480,000 after buying an additional 1,848,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HireRight by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 1,156,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 84,025 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

