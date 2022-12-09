HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Purchases $1,782,032.30 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 136,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,801,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,605,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 136,033 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,694,971.18.

On Friday, December 2nd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 53,125 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $681,593.75.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 131,770 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,536.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 350,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,154,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,312,944.22.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,297.78.

On Monday, November 21st, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,164.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $3,888,000.00.

HireRight Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HRT stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HRT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

