HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.23

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.23 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.16). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 76,371 shares.

HSS Hire Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £93.41 million and a PE ratio of 1,325.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

