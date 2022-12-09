Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Huntsman by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $27.88 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.