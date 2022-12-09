Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,489,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after buying an additional 648,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.82.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.