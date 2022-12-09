ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,559,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth $66,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE:ICL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.2435 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

