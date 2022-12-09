IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $23,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 393.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $107.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

