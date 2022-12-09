IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of IES worth $33,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in IES during the second quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in IES by 9.6% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IES by 37.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IES by 383.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IES by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

IES stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

