IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.46

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and traded as high as $28.82. IGM Financial shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 813 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.4352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.